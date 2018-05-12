Eco Smart
Man arrested in connection with ACC probe

May 11, 2018
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Police and Anti-Corruption Commission officials arrest a man in connection with an ongoing probe at immigration.

The investigation has lasted more than a year and centers around the English test given to foreign workers arriving in the Cayman Islands.

Twelve people have already been charged in relation to the matter.

The 22-year-old George Town man was arrested on Wednesday (9 May).

He was taken into custody on suspicion of bribery of a public official, fraud on the government and breach of trust.

He has been released on bail.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

