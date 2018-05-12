Eco Smart
Man charged in relation to attempted theft at police station

May 11, 2018
Kevin Morales
Police charge a 32-year-old George Town man who they say tried to steal a motorcycle out of police lockup.

The man faces charges of attempted theft, criminal trespass, damage to property, driving without being qualified and driving without insurance.

In November of last year, two hooded men got into the George Town Police Station premises and tried to steal the bike.

They were disrupted by officers and fled on foot.

The suspect is on remand for other charges and is expected to appear in court next week.

