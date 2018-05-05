Man hospitalised after beach attack

One man was left with a broken arm Wednesday night (2 May) after an attack at West Bay public beach.

According to police, the man was approached by four other males who threatened and attacked him. During the attack, he fell to the ground and was also hit with sticks and a rock before the assailants fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he remains.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to call the West Bay Police Station at 649-3999 or the RCIPS confidential tip line at 949-7777.

