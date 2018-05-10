Marlon Crowe makes initial court appearance

Marlon Crowe, the wanted man police captured last week, made his initial court appearance on Wednesday (9 May) in Summary Court.

He appeared before Magistrate Valdis Foldats.

Mr. Crowe, a 36-year-old from Jamaica, was charged with illegal landing, contravening a deportation order and resisting arrest.

Mr. Crowe was deported from Cayman back in 2016 after serving a 36-month sentence. He was convicted of drug offences, but found not guilty of a firearm charge then.

Mr. Crowe will be back in court on 16 May.

