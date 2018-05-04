Eco Smart
Minister Rivers urges people to get prepared

May 3, 2018
Philipp Richter
With hurricane season just a few weeks away Home Affairs Minister Hon. Tara Rivers is urging residents to start getting prepared.

Ms. Rivers said residents still have time to prepare. She suggests creating a hurricane pantry, as well as, using this time to make any needed home repairs.

“We’ve been very fortunate and blessed as a country to not have experienced catastrophic results of hurricanes since 2008 with Paloma and 2004 with Ivan, but we certainly can’t be complacent because as you know, Mother Nature has a way of determining its own course  and we need to be prepared at all times,” said Ms. Rivers.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

