Miss World seeks new representative

May 10, 2018
Philipp Richter
Miss World Cayman Islands is hosting its first pageant.

Franchise holder and Director of Miss World Cayman Islands Pamela Ebanks-Small said government gave up franchise rights to Miss World and so she applied. Current Miss World Cayman Islands Kristin Amaya and Mrs. Ebanks-Small said entering the pageant is a good experience for young women.

“It brought me a really long way, it helped me to just become more confident, to master those interview skills and just to be able to network and talk to people and I think it really grows you and helps mature young women,” said Mrs. Ebanks-Small.

Miss World Cayman Islands is a different entity than the Government-sponsored Miss Cayman Islands pageant.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

