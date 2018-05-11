Miss World seeks new representative

Miss World Cayman Islands is hosting its first pageant.

Franchise holder and Director of Miss World Cayman Islands Pamela Ebanks-Small said government gave up franchise rights to Miss World and so she applied. Current Miss World Cayman Islands Kristin Amaya and Mrs. Ebanks-Small said entering the pageant is a good experience for young women.

“It brought me a really long way, it helped me to just become more confident, to master those interview skills and just to be able to network and talk to people and I think it really grows you and helps mature young women,” said Mrs. Ebanks-Small.

Miss World Cayman Islands is a different entity than the Government-sponsored Miss Cayman Islands pageant.

