Mothersill resigns as Athletics Technical Director

The Cayman Islands Athletics Association (CIAA) announced Wednesday (2 May) Technical Director Cydonie Mothersill has resigned effective 30 April 2018.

In a statement, CIAA President Lance Barnes said “Ms. Mothersill has unreservedly dedicated most of her life to track and field and also to the development of track and field within the Cayman Islands. She has been an outstanding ambassador on the world stage, representing the Cayman Islands in four Olympics. Her accomplishment was noted in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games where she now forms part of the Commonwealth Games memorabilia, having won gold in the 200 meters in 2010.”

Mothersill will retain her position as CIAA General Secretary as elected in August 2017. Mothersill was appointed CIAA President in June 2016 after the resignation of former President Dalton Watler. She later stepped down. The former Olympian held the position of Technical Director for approximately two years.

Many in the track community had called for clarity of Mothersill’s role within the sport as she maintained her place on the CIAA Executive Committee during her tenure as Technical Director.

