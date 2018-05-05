National Gallery exhibit turns camera’s lens on Coral Encounters

The National Gallery’s newest exhibit features works from 30 local and international underwater photographers.

It’s called Coral Encounters, and it’s part of the 2018 International Year of the Reef initiative.

The collection of images captures the colours of the reef and the diversity of its inhabitants, and aims to raise awareness of the threats these vital environments face.

“The exhibition is really a bridge between art and science,” said National Gallery Director Natalie Urquhart. “The exhibition attempts to show through these amazing photographer’s works the symmetry, the geometry, and the colours as well, and all of this of course is just a few feet from us at any one time in the Cayman Islands.”

The exhibition runs through 16 August.

Featured photographers: Emma Camp, Tracy Candish, Eleanor Chalfen, Cathy Church, Tim Codling, Martin Colognoli, Julie Corsetti, Ellen Cuylaerts, Chase Darnell, Sharon Davies, Darvin Ebanks, Laura L Fall, Carl Hawkes, Lucy Janes, Aubri Keith, Lauren Knuckey, Yuri Korchynski, Jim MacCallum, Elena McDonough, Lindsay McGill, Dusty Norman, Courtney Platt, Elizabeth Riley, Peggy Sinclaire, Brooke Sipple, Monte Lee Thornton, Mark Tilley, Jason Washington, Dale Williams and Bryan Winter.

Programme partners: Central Caribbean Marine Institute (CCMI), the Cayman Islands Department of Environment, the National Trust for the Cayman Islands, Eco Divers, Plastic Free Cayman, Cathy Church’s Photo Centre, Courtney Platt, Stacie Sybersma and local schools.

