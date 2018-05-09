New faces highlight big group as men’s national football camp opens

It’s been over three years since the Cayman Islands men’s national football team have step foot on the pitch as a unit, band Assistant Coach Gonzalo McLaughlin says they may be unrecognizable to some.
“It’s a selection of 35 players, pretty much all the players are 25 years and under, it’s a young group all in their prime.”
With just a handful of holdovers from the the team that was ousted by Belize in World Cup qualifiers back in 2015, McLaughlin says the large training camp roster is set to increase even further.
“We do have some players overseas that are attending university, football programs, in England and in the United States, so we are looking forward to having those players come in and make it a competitive squad and a better squad.”
Cayman will play four matches between over six months starting in September 2018 as part of CONCACAF’s Nations League, returning to the pitch against Jamaica. They will then travel to the Dominican Republic in October until returning home for two games against St. Lucia (November 2018) and Montserrat (March 2019).
National returnee Michael Johnson ensures just three sessions in, the practices will intensify as the CIFA season commences.
“As of right now, obviously the President’s Cup is still going on right now, teams are still invested in their clubs. As soon as that President’s Cup starts to finish, we will start to see bigger guys, a bigger group and training can step up.”
Holdover Tevon Levien says with a training camp this large, anyone could be a difference maker.
“Your bench players are a plus in our game. Whoever starts and whoever sits on the bench, don’t frown because they could come on and win the game. I like the competition that’s going on right now.”
Here is a look at the 2018 Cayman Islands men’s football training camp invitees and staff:
Head Coach: Elbert McLean
Assistant Coaches: Gonzalo McLaughlin, Rohan Lewis, Ricky Sealy
Team Manager: Kennedy Ebanks
Assistant Manager: Charlene McLean
Collegiate (1)
Joshewa Frederick
Academy SC (7)
Jermaine Wilson
Mark Ebanks
Rohan Williams
Finigan Huffington
Fabio Gall
Jonah Ebanks
Romario Dixon
Bodden Town FC (11)
Ramon Sealy
Theron Wood
Karl Solomon
Tevon Levien
Andre McFarlane
Charlo McLean
Jahmelie Durrant
Olin Monteith
Kareem James
Ricoh Brown
Kyle Santamaria
Cayman Athletic SC (3)
Jordan McLean
Albertini Holness
Jorronie McLean
Cayman Brac FC (2)
Akito Lewis
Thomas Jackson
Elite SC (4)
Wesley Robinson
Jameal Welcome
Shane Ebanks
Christopher Reeves
Future SC (4)
Courtney Duval
Tevin Yen
Michael Johnson
Denver Barnes
George Town SC (1)
Andres Ruiz
Latinos FC (1)
Nahun Rodriguez
Roma ISC
Shakur Welcome
Scholars ISC
Rodrick Pearson
Brandon Ebanks
Sunset FC
Stephen Tatum – Sunset FC.
