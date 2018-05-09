Eco Smart
New faces highlight big group as men’s national football camp opens

May 8, 2018
Jordan Armenise
It’s been over three years since the Cayman Islands men’s national football team have step foot on the pitch as a unit, band Assistant Coach Gonzalo McLaughlin says they may be unrecognizable to some.

“It’s a selection of 35 players, pretty much all the players are 25 years and under, it’s a young group all in their prime.”

With just a handful of holdovers from the the team that was ousted by Belize in World Cup qualifiers back in 2015, McLaughlin says the large training camp roster is set to increase even further.

“We do have some players overseas that are attending university, football programs, in England and in the United States, so we are looking forward to having those players come in and make it a competitive squad and a better squad.”

Cayman will play four matches between over six months starting in September 2018 as part of CONCACAF’s Nations League, returning to the pitch against Jamaica. They will then travel to the Dominican Republic in October until returning home for two games against St. Lucia (November 2018) and Montserrat (March 2019).

National returnee Michael Johnson ensures just three sessions in, the practices will intensify as the CIFA season commences.

“As of right now, obviously the President’s Cup is still going on right now, teams are still invested in their clubs. As soon as that President’s Cup starts to finish, we will start to see bigger guys, a bigger group and training can step up.”

Holdover Tevon Levien says with a training camp this large, anyone could be a difference maker.

“Your bench players are a plus in our game. Whoever starts and whoever sits on the bench, don’t frown because they could come on and win the game. I like the competition that’s going on right now.”

 

Here is a look at the 2018 Cayman Islands men’s football training camp invitees and staff:

Head Coach: Elbert McLean

Assistant Coaches: Gonzalo McLaughlin, Rohan Lewis, Ricky Sealy

Team Manager: Kennedy Ebanks

Assistant Manager: Charlene McLean

 

Collegiate (1)

Joshewa Frederick

 

Academy SC (7)

Jermaine Wilson

Mark Ebanks

Rohan Williams

Finigan Huffington

Fabio Gall

Jonah Ebanks

Romario Dixon

 

Bodden Town FC (11)

Ramon Sealy

Theron Wood

Karl Solomon

Tevon Levien

Andre McFarlane

Charlo McLean

Jahmelie Durrant

Olin Monteith

Kareem James

Ricoh Brown

Kyle Santamaria

 

Cayman Athletic SC (3)

Jordan McLean

Albertini Holness

Jorronie McLean

 

Cayman Brac FC (2)

Akito Lewis

Thomas Jackson

 

Elite SC (4)

Wesley Robinson

Jameal Welcome

Shane Ebanks

Christopher Reeves

 

Future SC (4)

Courtney Duval

Tevin Yen

Michael Johnson

Denver Barnes

 

George Town SC (1)

Andres Ruiz

 

Latinos FC (1)

Nahun Rodriguez

 

Roma ISC

Shakur Welcome

 

Scholars ISC

Rodrick Pearson

Brandon Ebanks

 

Sunset FC

Stephen Tatum – Sunset FC.

