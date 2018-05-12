Eco Smart
No charges yet in Miami arrests, US officials say the investigation is active

May 11, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

No charges yet for the two passengers arrested on 29 April at Miami International Airport among them Cayman Airways employee.
They were detained by  US Customs and Border Protection officials before boarding a flight headed for Cayman.
According to US officials the two passengers remain in Miami as part of an ongoing active investigation.
The details of that investigation and the circumstances surrounding their arrests remain under wraps.
They say they are unable to share any further information on the matter as it could jeopardize the investigation.
The two passengers in question were ticketed for flight KX103 from Miami to Grand Cayman.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

