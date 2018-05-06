Eco Smart
North Sound Road closed

May 6, 2018
Kevin Morales
North Sound Road is closed due to road works and will be closed for several hours throughout Sunday (6 May), according to a police press release.

Police ask road users to avoid the area until the road work is complete and the roadway is reopened.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

