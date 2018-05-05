Police appeal for witnesses in NS fatal crash

Police appeal for witnesses to come forward in Sunday’s (29 April) fatal car collision in North Side.

Head of the Traffic Management Unit, Inspector Ian Yearwood says his team has received reports of a red car being on North Side Road around the same time the accident took place.

The RCIPS does not have information on the car’s make and model.

“Right now in our investigation, we’re appealing to the driver of a red motorcar who would have been on the road at around the same time this collision occurred, we’re asking you to come forward, you may have some important information that could assist in our investigation,” said Inspector Yearwood.

If you have any information regarding the red car seen on North Side Road on Sunday 29 April between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. please call the George Town police station at 949-4222 and the Traffic Management Unit at 649-6254.

