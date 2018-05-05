Police: More enforcement, more results

It’s only five months into 2018 and already police say they’ve surpassed last year’s (2017) total of drivers ticketed for speeding.

They attribute the rise in numbers to an increase in personnel at Traffic Management Unit, a unit that says their primary role is to keep the roads safe.

Those at the Traffic Management Unit say they are doing their best to keep Cayman’s roads safe, but they are seeing a worrying trend.

“We actually issued 650 speeding tickets in our road campaign (from 2017,) we are 5 months into 2018 and we’ve already issued 752 speeding tickets,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood, Head of Traffic Management Unit.

Insp. Yearwood said while the figures are on the rise, he believes it’s due to a boost in staff and presence on the roads.

“A lot of people have the misconception that when a traffic officer issues you a ticket, it’s sort of revenue driven. Our primary role out there is to try and keep our roads safe, enforcement is just one tool that we have at our use,” said Inspector Yearwood.

In 2017, the unit had 1 Inspector, 1 sergeant and 5 constables. Fast forward to May 2018, the unit has 1 inspector, 2 sergeants’ and 10 constables. Mr. Yearwood says even with a bigger staff it’s the public’s responsibility to obey the law.

“If persons would just slow down, be considerate to other persons using the road, I’m not saying that we wouldn’t have any road fatalities but if we take added care and precaution we can minimize the number of fatalities that occur,” said Mr. Yearwood.

When it comes to those driving under the influence, The R.C.I.P.S has seen an increase in DUI’s being issued from 2016 with 204 incidents to 2017 with 238. So far for 2018 there have been 108 D.U.I’s issued.

“We continue to use our enforcement in terms of driving under the influence of alcohol, this is an offence that we will not be lenient in any way with if you are going to drive on our roads, don’t drink,” said Inspector Yearwood.

