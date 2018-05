Police on Friday (11 May) seized a loaded handgun and two spear guns after officers searched a George Town address.

A 54-year-old George Town man remains in custody on suspicion of an unlicensed firearm.

During the raid, officers shot a pit bull they say was aggressively running toward officers. It had to be put down and the matter was referred to the Office of the Ombudsman.

The incident happened near Bodden Road.

