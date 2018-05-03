RCIPS enhances search and recovery capacity with Kittiwake training exercise

The RCIPS is developing its capacity to respond to water related incidents.

Police put theory into practice this week during an underwater search and recovery training exercise below the decks of the world-famous Kittiwake shipwreck.

“We are trying to develop the dive unit to be more capable, more professional, to deal with any sort of water related indecent that may come across,” said PC Richard Connolly.

PC Connolly and dive professionals from the Lobster Pot Dive Centre lead a small team of RCIPS officers on a tour through the belly of a Cayman diving landmark: the ex-USS Kittiwake.

“People may be aware that the Kittiwake has moved slightly, so it’s on a slightly different angle,” said PC Connolly, a seasoned diver. “We have worked alongside the Cayman Islands Tourism Association for this exercise today, and Go Pro Diving, and two of their instructors are going to come along with us to show us around the Kittiwake, the various nooks and crannies.”

He said familiarity with the layout of the wreck is crucial in the unlikely event tragedy strikes.

“Tragic things happen in the water unfortunately, that’s what we are there to deal with to be honest with you,” he said.

During the exercise, officers worked together to locate and extract a mannequin hidden inside the shipwreck by dive guides.

“A lot of these things will be a recovery type exercise a lot of the time, it will not be initially responding like a lifeguard,” noted PC Connolly.

He said the dive unit has held monthly trainings since he became qualified as a dive instructor last October. These trainings, he said, feed in to police’s new vision for marine response.

“It’s the way we are now, moving much more forward in combination with all the strategic plans that we have in force within the organization, to develop ourselves more, not that we didn’t do it professionally before, but to even enhance those capabilities we’ve already got,” said PC Connolly.

CITA provided the police dive team and its support staff complimentary entry medallions for the training exercise. A one-day Kittiwake medallion costs $8 CI and a one-year medallion is $25 CI.

