Sports This Week in Little League

Saxon’s ‘This Week In Little League’

May 1, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Here is your look at week eight in the Cayman Islands Little League:

Girls Softball

Wednesday, April 25th

Kirk Freeport 16

GCM 12

The 2018 season of Girls Softball continued on Wednesday 25 April. Kirk Freeport built a huge lead after two innings then survived a furious comeback by GCM to hold on for a 16-12 victory in the highest scoring game of the season. Shay Windsor and Ariyana Ebanks each hit inside-the-park homers for Kirk Freeport who led 12-3 after two innings. Windsor and Ebanks both scored three runs on the night as did second baseman Annie Hawkins and Ashley Thompson. Pitcher Deandra Bush had a good night on the mound allowing just three runs in three innings of work, while retiring the final seven batters that she faced. GCM mounted a dramatic rally scoring nine runs in the bottom of the fourth. With the bases loaded and the tying run at the plate, Thompson fielded a ground ball back to the mound and calmly threw to first for the final out. GCM’s Clara Ramos, Akeyla Ebanks and Hannah Gibson each scored two runs on the night. Ramos made two excellent catches at third base and pitcher Thai Merren caught a solid line drive hit back to her.

Thursday 26 April 

Coldwell Banker 6

GCM 5

In Thursday’s Girls Softball Coldwell Banker scored three runs on the final play of the game to walk off in a thrilling 6-5 victory. Coldwell Banker got off to a good start as Raina Myles and Kacie Chisholm each scored in the first. Coldwell Banker pitcher Deandra Whiteman kept the GCM bats scoreless for the first three innings, while Carmella Ylagan added a third run on a solid Clara Ramos hit. Coldwell Banker led 3-0 going into the fourth inning setting up a wild finish.

GCM’s Ramos and Hannah Gibson reached base to start the inning, later scoring on a Akeyla Ebanks triple. With one out Kris-Maxine Aleria hit an infield single to bring home the tying run. With two outs, Janey Veilleux beat out a close play to first as the ball was dropped alloweing Thai Merren and Aleria to score. GCM led 5-3 going into the bottom of the fourth. In the bottom of the fourth with two outs and the bases loaded, Coldwell Banker’s Calissa Ylagan hit an infield grounder scoring Whitmeman to make it 5-4. While GCM attempted to tag out the runner at second, Jialy Archbold-McLaughlin sprinted home from third to tie the score 5-5. GCM then threw wild to third, allowing Aurora Whiteman to hustle around for the winning run.

The next game is on Wednesday, May 2nd, as Kirk Freeport takes on Coldwell Banker.

Week 8: AA Division

Logic 28
Encompass 2
 
Aiden Powery: Grand slam
Logic pitching: 9 strikeouts
 

Week 8: Pony Division

 
Saxon 5
Deloitte 5
Brayden DeWald: 2 for 2, double, RBI, 2 runs
 
Cayman Water 17
SMP 4
 
Greenlight RE 11
Maples 0
Finley Hirst: 3 home runs

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

