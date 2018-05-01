Saxon’s ‘This Week In Little League’

Here is your look at week eight in the Cayman Islands Little League:

Girls Softball

Wednesday, April 25th

Kirk Freeport 16

GCM 12

The 2018 season of Girls Softball continued on Wednesday 25 April. Kirk Freeport built a huge lead after two innings then survived a furious comeback by GCM to hold on for a 16-12 victory in the highest scoring game of the season. Shay Windsor and Ariyana Ebanks each hit inside-the-park homers for Kirk Freeport who led 12-3 after two innings. Windsor and Ebanks both scored three runs on the night as did second baseman Annie Hawkins and Ashley Thompson. Pitcher Deandra Bush had a good night on the mound allowing just three runs in three innings of work, while retiring the final seven batters that she faced. GCM mounted a dramatic rally scoring nine runs in the bottom of the fourth. With the bases loaded and the tying run at the plate, Thompson fielded a ground ball back to the mound and calmly threw to first for the final out. GCM’s Clara Ramos, Akeyla Ebanks and Hannah Gibson each scored two runs on the night. Ramos made two excellent catches at third base and pitcher Thai Merren caught a solid line drive hit back to her.

Thursday 26 April

Coldwell Banker 6

GCM 5

In Thursday’s Girls Softball Coldwell Banker scored three runs on the final play of the game to walk off in a thrilling 6-5 victory. Coldwell Banker got off to a good start as Raina Myles and Kacie Chisholm each scored in the first. Coldwell Banker pitcher Deandra Whiteman kept the GCM bats scoreless for the first three innings, while Carmella Ylagan added a third run on a solid Clara Ramos hit. Coldwell Banker led 3-0 going into the fourth inning setting up a wild finish.

GCM’s Ramos and Hannah Gibson reached base to start the inning, later scoring on a Akeyla Ebanks triple. With one out Kris-Maxine Aleria hit an infield single to bring home the tying run. With two outs, Janey Veilleux beat out a close play to first as the ball was dropped alloweing Thai Merren and Aleria to score. GCM led 5-3 going into the bottom of the fourth. In the bottom of the fourth with two outs and the bases loaded, Coldwell Banker’s Calissa Ylagan hit an infield grounder scoring Whitmeman to make it 5-4. While GCM attempted to tag out the runner at second, Jialy Archbold-McLaughlin sprinted home from third to tie the score 5-5. GCM then threw wild to third, allowing Aurora Whiteman to hustle around for the winning run.

The next game is on Wednesday, May 2nd, as Kirk Freeport takes on Coldwell Banker.

Week 8: AA Division

Logic 28

Encompass 2

Aiden Powery: Grand slam

Logic pitching: 9 strikeouts

Week 8: Pony Division Saxon 5 Deloitte 5 Brayden DeWald: 2 for 2, double, RBI, 2 runs Cayman Water 17 SMP 4 Greenlight RE 11 Maples 0 Finley Hirst: 3 home runs

