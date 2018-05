Trailing just 3 goals on differential, Scholars International surged to a 8-0 win this weekend (28 April) over George Town SC to claim the 2018 Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) title.

Elite SC would place 2nd overall after defeating Sunset FC 2-1, but finished 4 goals behind for the season with an overall record of 7-0-2.

Saturday 28 April

Scholars 8

George Town 0

Elite 2

Sunset FC 1

Final Standings

1st Scholars 7-0-2 (GF 45 GA 5 GD 40)

2nd Elite 7-0-2 (GF 42 GA 6 GD 36)

3rd Sunset 4-0-5 (GF 42 GA 10 GD 32)

4th George Town 0-0-9 (GF 108 GA 0 GD -108)

