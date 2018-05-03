Eco Smart
Senior Customs officer dismissed for gross misconduct

May 2, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
A senior Customs Officer has been dismissed with immediate effect for gross misconduct today (2 May.)
Collector of Customs Charles Clifford confirmed the dismissal in a statement late this evening. However, he declined to name the officer since he said she is still under investigation for alleged corruption.
Mr. Cliffor said her dismissal has nothing to do with the allegation against her, but misconduct which occurred during an incident on 22 September last year both inside and outside of the Customs headquarters. He said the incident involved a member of the public.
Mr. Clifford said the officer’s behaviour significantly breached the civil service code of conduct.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

