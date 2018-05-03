Senior Customs officer dismissed for gross misconduct

A senior Customs Officer has been dismissed with immediate effect for gross misconduct today (2 May.)

Collector of Customs Charles Clifford confirmed the dismissal in a statement late this evening. However, he declined to name the officer since he said she is still under investigation for alleged corruption.

Mr. Cliffor said her dismissal has nothing to do with the allegation against her, but misconduct which occurred during an incident on 22 September last year both inside and outside of the Customs headquarters. He said the incident involved a member of the public.

Mr. Clifford said the officer’s behaviour significantly breached the civil service code of conduct.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

