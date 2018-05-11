Seniors encouraged to help document Cayman’s history

The George Town library says it wants Cayman’s senior citizens to archive their life stories for future generations to see.

An announcement made during a seniors luncheon on Tuesday (8 May) at the George Town library.

Those at the public library want to get Cayman’s history on paper, as told by those who lived through it.

“Senior citizens have so many important stories and so much history to share and sometimes that history gets lost when they pass away and so this is a way for us to get their histories on paper,” said Director of Public Libraries, Ramona Melody.

And to do this Ms. Melody has enlisted local publisher Karen Chin. She said the library wants to get seniors to write down their memories and recipes to preserve Cayman’s history.

“It’s important for seniors to give information for the next generation because we don’t know as a young person growing up we don’t know what resources are used back then or way back that could be helpful for the generation now,” said Mrs. Chin.

Mrs. Chin said she feels there’s a knowledge gap in upcoming generation when it comes to Cayman’s history.

“We run home to the local fast food if I may put it like that, quicker than we run to our fathers and mothers and get the real information of the island, what is Cayman like 20 years ago? 30 years ago? 40 years ago?,” said Mrs. Chin.

On Tuesday seniors from East End and North Side made their way down to the George Town library for a special luncheon. Attendee Carolyn Carter welcomed the library’s efforts.

“Cause they are not seeing no where that they are trying to learn something that the older generation can do, they’re taking different things, they are not trying how they say now with doing the cakes with doing the turtle, doing the conch, everything they are doing is in a different way,” said Mrs. Carter.

