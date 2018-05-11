Six Cayman juniors invited to 2018 Youth Touch World Cup

Six junior players from the Cayman Touch Association have been invited to compete at the 2018 Youth Touch World Cup in Malaysia 8th-11th August.

Doug Rowland, Matthew Westin, Molly Kehoe, Mya Heiss, Skylar Smith, and Tommy Kehoe were selected to join the team from the United States’ as part of Cayman’s affiliate membership with USA Touch. Cayman Touch Association President Scott McCarty says it is an incredible opportunity.

“Being selected for USA is a wonderful endorsement of their talent, and playing against the world’s top junior touch players will be a fantastic opportunity for them.”

In March’s ‘Cayman International’, USA Touch Rugby Development Program’s Kaitlin Segado selected the group while participating alongside them in the tournament.

Both Kehoe and Westin however will not attend due to scheduling conflicts.

This will be the United States’ first time competing in the event, fielding both an Under-18 boys and Under-18 girls team. The Youth Touch World Cup is held every four years.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

