Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
Ice on Ice
Sports

Six Cayman juniors invited to 2018 Youth Touch World Cup

May 10, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Six junior players from the Cayman Touch Association have been invited to compete at the 2018 Youth Touch World Cup in Malaysia 8th-11th August.

Doug Rowland, Matthew Westin, Molly Kehoe, Mya Heiss, Skylar Smith, and Tommy Kehoe were selected to join the team from the United States’ as part of Cayman’s affiliate membership with USA Touch. Cayman Touch Association President Scott McCarty says it is an incredible opportunity.
 
“Being selected for USA is a wonderful endorsement of their talent, and playing against the world’s top junior touch players will be a fantastic opportunity for them.”
 
In March’s ‘Cayman International’, USA Touch Rugby Development Program’s Kaitlin Segado selected the group while participating alongside them in the tournament.
 
Both Kehoe and Westin however will not attend due to scheduling conflicts.
 
This will be the United States’ first time competing in the event, fielding both an Under-18 boys and Under-18 girls team. The Youth Touch World Cup is held every four years.
 
 
 
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – May
Clean Gas
Eclipze – Mother’s Day
Tanya’s Kitchen
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: