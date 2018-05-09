Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
Crime News Politics

Taking a look at the UK’s political landscape

May 8, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

As part of our continuing coverage of the UK’s decision to seek to force Overseas Territories to create beneficial ownership registries by 2020 we take a look at the politics behind that decision.
Tonight (8 May) Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales and Kafara Augustine were joined by attorney Nicolas Dixey to discuss the current UK political landscape.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – May
Eclipze – Mother’s Day
Clean Gas
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: