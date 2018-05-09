As part of our continuing coverage of the UK’s decision to seek to force Overseas Territories to create beneficial ownership registries by 2020 we take a look at the politics behind that decision.
Tonight (8 May) Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales and Kafara Augustine were joined by attorney Nicolas Dixey to discuss the current UK political landscape.
Taking a look at the UK’s political landscape
