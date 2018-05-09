Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
News

Taxi operator, RCIPS and FedEx help reunite tourist with lost handbag

May 8, 2018
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

A real-life example of Cayman-kind as a local taxi-driver, the RCIPS and FedEx join forces to help reunite a US tourist with her lost handbag thousands of miles away. It all started when the cruise shipper left her handbag in the back of a local taxi. Taxi driver Romellia Welcome found the bag and after failed attempts to find the owner, she called on Inspector Courtney Myles of the Community Policing Department.

“Honestly, if it was me I would have been going crazy knowing all of my personal documents is lost and it feels good because it makes people realize that there are still some good-hearted people in the world today,” said Ms.Welcome.

“I have all confidence in our taxi drivers here that whenever items are left in a taxi that they will come to us to seek to have a safe return of the items,” said Inspector Myles.

FedEx dispatched the purse today (8 May) free of charge.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – May
Eclipze – Mother’s Day
Tanya’s Kitchen
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: