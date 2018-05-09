Taxi operator, RCIPS and FedEx help reunite tourist with lost handbag

A real-life example of Cayman-kind as a local taxi-driver, the RCIPS and FedEx join forces to help reunite a US tourist with her lost handbag thousands of miles away. It all started when the cruise shipper left her handbag in the back of a local taxi. Taxi driver Romellia Welcome found the bag and after failed attempts to find the owner, she called on Inspector Courtney Myles of the Community Policing Department.

“Honestly, if it was me I would have been going crazy knowing all of my personal documents is lost and it feels good because it makes people realize that there are still some good-hearted people in the world today,” said Ms.Welcome.

“I have all confidence in our taxi drivers here that whenever items are left in a taxi that they will come to us to seek to have a safe return of the items,” said Inspector Myles.

FedEx dispatched the purse today (8 May) free of charge.

