Teen in custody after WB stabbing

A teenage boy remains in police custody tonight (11 May) following a stabbing in West Bay.

The incident happened shortly before six last night (10 May) at an address off Mount Pleasant Road.

Police say three teenagers were at the location there when they were approached by the suspect, whom they know.

An argument ensued and the suspect stabbed one of the teen boys and fled.

The victim received lacerations to his arm and head. He was treated at the Cayman Islands hospital and later released.

Police later arrested the 16-year-old West Bay resident on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

