Continuing our coverage on the United Kingdom’s decision to make beneficial ownership public. We speak to sociologist Dr. Frank McField on regards to how this bill will impact Cayman’s society.
-
Share This!
Top Story: Dr. Frank says public beneficial ownership registry would have big impact on all residents
May 7, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
About the author
Philipp Richter
Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.