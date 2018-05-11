Hurricane Season is set to begin in a few weeks and CI Red Cross is prepping its volunteers for any eventuality. Tonight (10 May) Cayman 27’s Taylor Burrowes sat down with Red Cross’s Peter Hughes to discuss their training programmes and ongoing efforts.
-
Share This!
Top Story: Red Cross prepares for Hurricane Season
May 10, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.