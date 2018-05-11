Eco Smart
Travers: Buy Dame Hodge a ticket to Cayman

May 10, 2018
Kevin Morales
Former Cayman Finance boss Anthony Travers Thursday (10 May) makes Dame Margaret Hodge an offer he hopes she can’t refuse.

Ms. Hodge is one of the principal backers of amendments to the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering bill that would require Cayman and other British Overseas Territories to create a public beneficial ownership registry. 

 
Mr. Travers is a senior partner at Travers Thorpe Alberga and he told Cayman Now host Barrie Quappe he’d foot the bill to help educate Ms. Hodge on Cayman’s financial services system.

“I think we should send Dame Hodge a first-class air ticket to the Cayman Islands immediately,” he said. “The woman clearly needs an education.” 

Mr. Travers told Ms. Quappe he was serious and would follow through with the invitation.

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

