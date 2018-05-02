Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
News

Trial continues for Brac Customs officer

May 1, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

The trial continued today for a Cayman Brac Customs officer accused of firearms offences.

Claude Terry is accused of two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm and one count of possession of a prohibited weapon. He pleaded not guilty to all three.

Among the proceedings in Grand Court on Tuesday (1 May) the Crown called a police inspector to the stand. The officer’s testimony matched that of a prior witness who said Mr. Terry stated he owned the box in which a gun was found.

The trial continues on Wednesday 2 May.

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Mother’s Day
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – May
Clean Gas
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: