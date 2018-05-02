Trial continues for Brac Customs officer

The trial continued today for a Cayman Brac Customs officer accused of firearms offences.

Claude Terry is accused of two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm and one count of possession of a prohibited weapon. He pleaded not guilty to all three.

Among the proceedings in Grand Court on Tuesday (1 May) the Crown called a police inspector to the stand. The officer’s testimony matched that of a prior witness who said Mr. Terry stated he owned the box in which a gun was found.

The trial continues on Wednesday 2 May.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

