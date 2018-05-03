Eco Smart
Turtle nesting season begins: know your turtle tracks

May 2, 2018
Joe Avary
Turtle nesting season is officially underway.

The Department of Environment and its turtle patrol volunteers are walking the beaches on all three of our islands to collect data now through the season’s end.

Turtle season stretches from May to November, and already the DOE is reporting nests on Grand Cayman, Little Cayman, and Cayman Brac.

One long-time turtle patrol volunteer took to social media to spread the good news of Grand Cayman’s first nest Tuesday (1 May)

With turtle nesting season in full swing, the DOE is requesting the public to report sightings of possible turtle tracks on the beach.

Turtle tracks are two to three feet wide, and they can look a little bit like a vehicle tyre mark, typically you have a flattened part in the middle is from the bottom shell of the turtle that crawls up the beach, and a really distinctive part for identifying the species is the way the flipper marks are aligned on each side,” said DOE Research Officer Janice Blumenthal.

Green turtle tracks feature alignment in the left and right flipper marks. The middle of the track has a straight edge. This is because the greens move both their flippers simultaneously like a swimming the breast stroke. Loggerhead turtles move their limbs alternately. The flipper marks are not aligned and the middle section of the track is slightly wavy.

The DOE has compiled a brochure of turtle season information for those who own beachfront property or reside on the beach.

To report a nest to the DOE, call the Turtle Hotline at 938-NEST.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

