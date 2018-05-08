After Mathew Ian Sloane’s beloved Liverpool defeated AS Roma to reach their first UEFA Champions League final since 2007, we sit down with The Baron himself and former Football Focus co-host Matt Yarnell to discuss whether the Reds have a chance against the two-time defending champions Real Madrid, looking for their 4th title in five years.
UEFA Champions League Finals preview with The Baron and The Yarn
May 8, 2018
1 Min Read
