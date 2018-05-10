Under PCA pressure OfReg says there’s discrimination in distribution of telecom services

Cayman’s telecoms regulator admits there’s discrimination by Cayman’s local service providers when it comes to the distribution of high-speed internet services across Grand Cayman.

This morning (9 May) OfReg deputy CEO Alee Fa’Amoe faced pressure from Public Accounts Committee member Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders on the issue. He revealed those on the Seven Mile Beach stretch are getting better service and better speeds than those residing outside of George Town yet the prices are the same.

“The market has not saw it fit to service areas that are either expensive to get to in terms of them being a sparsely populated area or far away from central George Town to extend the network and places where people don’t earn as much and have as much disposable income,” Mr. Fa’Amoe said.

Mr. Saunders stressed that something must be done when it comes to local broadband prices which he said are the second highest in the western hemisphere.

“It is either the law is inadequate in dealing with these issues or the regulator is inadequate in dealing with these issues, but at the end of the day both of us whether we are lawmakers or regulators serve the public. And we need to, amongst ourselves, come back or sit down and try to go back to the public and say ‘listen this is what we are going to do'” Mr. Saunders said.

Mr. Fa’Amoe said the regulator’s approach is not to regulate prices, but let the market regulate prices. As for building out a network to the eastern districts, he said, providers will be paying to make it happen.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

