Upside down flag flagged on social media

May 8, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
An innocent mistake triggers social media uproar today (8 May) when a Cayman Islands national flag was spotted hoisted upside down at the Owen Roberts International Airport.
The flag was photographed this morning (8 May) and shared on social media. We reached out to the Cayman Islands Airports Authority spokesperson who acknowledged the error. The spokesperson said the positioning of the flag was later corrected. It is not clear how long the flag was left hoisted upside down. An upside down flag is considered a signal of distress, in this case, the CIAA official said it was an innocent error while hanging the flag.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

