UWC sends three students into the world

Three Caymanian students have been awarded scholarships to the United World College and now they will be heading to various parts of the world to study.

The United World College has locations in 17 countries all over the world and students Fenna Madison, Mark Plowright and Juliana Gaspar will be heading to campuses in Tokyo, Italy and New Mexico, US respectively. U.W.C Cayman Islands chairperson Aubrey Bodden said the students will gain exposure to the world at a critical stage in their lives.

“One of the most important things about U.W.C is that if we’re to make an impact globally, it’s important for students to return home to the countries where they were selected and to use the knowledge that they’ve gained to use their leadership skills, their desire to make a difference in the world at that local level,” said Mrs. Bodden.

Over 70 Caymanians have attended UWC since 1984.

