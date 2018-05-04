Vandals strike at Library, smear Gov’t on walls

Vandals strike at the George Town library today (3 May.)

This morning, Cayman 27’s cameras took some photos of graffiti written the George Town library walls.

The unsavory graffiti was aimed at members of the government, we reached out to library officials on the matter and they issued the statement.

“On Wednesday, 2 May, one of the library staff members discovered that someone had written graffiti on the wall of the old library, it was subsequently removed on Thursday (3 May.) We do not know who did it or why.”

Police say they do not have a report on the matter.

