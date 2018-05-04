Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
News

Vandals strike at Library, smear Gov’t on walls

May 3, 2018
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Vandals strike at the George Town library today (3 May.)

This morning, Cayman 27’s cameras took some photos of graffiti written the George Town library walls.

The unsavory graffiti was aimed at members of the government, we reached out to library officials on the matter and they issued the statement.

“On Wednesday, 2 May, one of the library staff members discovered that someone had written graffiti on the wall of the old library, it was subsequently removed on Thursday (3 May.) We do not know who did it or why.”

Police say they do not have a report on the matter.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Eclipze – Mother’s Day
Kirk Freeport – May
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: