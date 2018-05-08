Walton 2nd in 400m, 9th in 200m at 2018 FHSAA State Championships

Cayman’s Jamal Walton of Miramar High School settled for second place in the boys 400-metres finals at the 2018 Florida High School Athletics Association (FHSAA) State Championships 4th-5th May at the University of North Florida’s Hodges Stadium.

Walton, 19, was on track to defend his title as state champion, leading for the entire race until Piper High School’s DaeQwan Butler surged ahead in the final 40 metres for the victory with a time of 46.55 seconds. Walton’s 47.10 seconds was slightly slower than his preliminary time of 46.40 seconds.

In the 200 metre finals, Walton placed 9th overall with a time of 23.90 seconds. In the preliminary heats, Walton posted a time of 21.84 seconds. Walton also competed in the boys 4×400 metre relay but backed out after the prelims due to a sore hamstring.

Just a few weeks ago, Walton took first place at the Florida High School Athletics Association (FHSAA) Class 4A Regional Championships (26 April) in both the 200 metres (21.93) and 400 metres (46.56).

