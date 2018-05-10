Eco Smart
‘Walton ran Florida Finals injured’: Miramar coach recaps impressive high school career

May 9, 2018
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Miramar High School track and field coach Chris McComb says Cayman’s Jamal Walton ran injured at the 2018 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) State Championships.

“On Friday night, he was warming up and he has a slightly tight hamstring, and he ran the 4×400 prelims that’s when injured himself. On Saturday, he thought it was lose and ready to go, but he wasn’t recovered enough to run the open 400 metres”

Walton, 19, who placed 2nd overall in the boys 400 metre finals with a time of 47.10 seconds appeared to slow down towards the end of the race. McComb confirmed he was not 100%.

“He said once he said came out the first curve in the 400 metres his leg was hurting, so he just tried to finish the best he could.”

Walton recently agreed to attend Texas A & M University, and McComb suggests many of the responsibilities that came with recruitment may have disrupted his senior track and field season.

“This year has been a lot different than last year because he was being recruited so highly for track, and his focus may not have been there as much as it should be. There was travel back and forth, he was now just really getting back into the swing of things after signing day.”

Walton has battled hamstring injuries for parts of his senior season, most recently before the 2018 Commonwealth Games. McComb says in spite of the minor setbacks, Walton’s high school career was impressive.

“He’s been good. He’s been able to achieve run 44.9 in the 400,  20.5 in the 200, 10.4 in the 100. He’s had some good times as long as I’ve training him. It’s been fun.”

About the author

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

