Water-related death in GT, US visitor dies while snorkeling

May 11, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
A 64-year-old female US visitor dies while snorkeling off George Town.
According to the RCIPS the incident happened shortly after 11:30 yesterday (10 May) morning.
Police say officers responded to a report of a person in distress in the water at a location off South Church Street.
A woman was snorkeling when she encountered difficulties. She was brought to shore by the leader of the snorkel tour. He and emergency personnel performed CPR.
The woman was transported to the Cayman Islands hospital. She was later pronounced dead. She is the sixth water-related death in Cayman for 2018.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

