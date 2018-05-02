Yello We know Local (1 May)

Eco Smart
May 1, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
When it comes to Cayman’s businesses nobody is in the know like Yello Media Group.
From restaurants to retailers to all services in between. Yello is your one-stop shop to connect with them all.
And today (1 May) we continue a partnership called Yello ‘We know local.’
It’s a segment where we highlight the unique characters that makeup Cayman’s business community, tonight Smokies Restaurant.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

