2 public officials arrested in Anti-Corruption Commission probe

A pair of public officials have been arrested in connection with an ongoing Anti-Corruption Commission probe.

Two men — 48- and 57-years old, respectively — were arrested Tuesday morning (19 June) on suspicion of bribery of a public officer, fraud on the government, breach of trust and false claims by public officers, according to a statement from the ACC. Both men are from George Town.

The men have been detained at the Fairbanks Detention Centre for questioning.

The ACC did not issue any further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

The Health Services Authority issued the following statement Tuesday (19 June):

“The HSA understands the public’s interest in the matter but as this is an ongoing investigation, the Authority is unable to provide any comments at this time.”

This after an online blog reported the arrest involved HSA security staff.

