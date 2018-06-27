Denmark solidified their place in the Round of 16 while Argentina needed last second heroics to squeak by Nigeria and into the knockout stage. Remember to enter your picks for the knockout stage in our ‘Elite Marble & Granite World Cup Challenge‘. Winner gets two tickets to the Kaaboo Music Festival. Second place wins $100 gift card to Hurley’s Supermarket. Third place wins two Camana Bay Cinema tickets.
2018 World Cup recap: Wednesday 26 June
June 26, 2018
1 Min Read
