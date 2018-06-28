Germany fails to qualify for the Round of 16 for the first time since 1938, while Sweden’s offense leads them to the top of the Group F fixture. Brazil rounds into form at the right time with Mexico in it’s sites. Here is your World Cup recap for Wednesday 27 June.
2018 World Cup recap: Wednesday 27 June
June 27, 2018
1 Min Read
