3rd teen missing in a week

June 15, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
Police are asking you to help them find missing teenager Motesha Mothen. She’s the third teen police have reported missing in the span of a week.

The 15-year-old was last seen at John Gray High School yesterday (14 June) shortly before 10:40 a.m. She was wearing her school uniform and has black natural hair brown eyes and is of brown complexion.She was reported missing when she did not return from home after school. Earlier this week Roseanna Redden and Taj Yen were also reported missing.

You are asked to contact the police if you have any information on any of the missing teenagers.

