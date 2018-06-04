4th graders get school supplies as part of Fun Day celebrations

One local business is giving every grade schooler on Grand Cayman an advantage for next year and it was all wrapped up in a Fun Day package.

Lexie Anthony is one of the 400 fourth graders who were part of annual Fun Day at Webster’s Tours on Tuesday (26 June.) And it was not just about the bouncy castle and candy making here. Every student gets free composition books as part of the day. “Books give you inspiration. And books inspire you to do stuff you didn’t know you could do,” said Ms. Anthony.

Webster’s Tours owner Kenrick Webster originally started this event. When he took it upon himself to donate composition books to the elementary school he graduated from.

“I started this journey 9 years ago. When I gave composition books to the school I started off at which was Savannah Primary school. Then I decided to extend it all across the entire island to make sure that all children in all government schools were impacted in a positive way by the same gesture,” said Mr. Webster.

Mr. Webster made the giveaway into a complete event with food and activities. “So it gives them a bang at the end of the year to compliment them for all the hard work they have done. And reward them with the composition book,” said Mr. Webster. Truth be told, Mr. Webster said he enjoys this day as much as the kids.

In September the kids will have all the writing books they need to complete their 5th grade classes. “Books give us a lot of vocabulary,” said fourth grader Lexie Anthony.

Hopefully, this gives them an advantage heading into the future.

Several sponsors helped Webster’s Tours make the Fun Day possible. Mr. Webster said books will be given to the schools to be passed on to those 4th graders who were not able to make it to the event.

