Crime News

5 arrested in drug bust, Police: Drug boat spotted on patrol

June 20, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
A 15-year-old boy is among five people arrested when police crashed a drug haul in progress in South Sound yesterday (19 June) morning.
According to an RCIPS statement a significant quantity of drugs were seized.
Police say around 3:30 a.m. the Joint Marine and Air Operations Unit spotted a vessel off-loading packages on the beach near Smith Barcadere. Patrol officers were called and they pursued several people along the beach area.
Among the five arrested was a 29-year-old West Bay man, a 25-year-old Bodden Town man and three others from George Town aged 15, 25 and 30. They were all arrested on suspicion of importation of ganja. They remain in custody as investigations continue. Police also seized a vessel and two vehicles in that operation.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

