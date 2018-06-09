9 more RCIPS officers hit the streets

Nine new police officers graduated from training to operational duty on Thursday (14 June) at the Harqauil Theatre.

The men completed 17 weeks of training in areas of legal, operational and fitness. Commissioner of Police Derek Byrnes said to new recruits represent a new wave of possibilities for the RCIPS.

“You represent the next generations of police officers in the service. We are relying on you and other young officers in the service and from what I have seen so far out confidence is in the right place,” said Mr. Brynes to the graduating class.

The new officers will now be paired with experienced officers as a part of their training.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

