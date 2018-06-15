Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Crime News

GT man arrested for Palms Heights Drive burglary

June 15, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police arrest a man for burglary while he was out on bail for a different burglary.
The 45-year-old George Town man remains in custody tonight (14 June.)
According to police the man was arrested in connection with an incident on 11 April at a Snug Harbour residence.
Police say the home was broken into and several personal items were taken. They said this is the man’s second burglary arrest this month. The man had been charged earlier this month for another April burglary in the Snug Harbour area.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

