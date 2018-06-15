GT man arrested for Palms Heights Drive burglary

Police arrest a man for burglary while he was out on bail for a different burglary.

The 45-year-old George Town man remains in custody tonight (14 June.)

According to police the man was arrested in connection with an incident on 11 April at a Snug Harbour residence.

Police say the home was broken into and several personal items were taken. They said this is the man’s second burglary arrest this month. The man had been charged earlier this month for another April burglary in the Snug Harbour area.

