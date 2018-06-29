A poem for the butterflies

They come out in huge numbers and go who knows where.

They bob and they weave in two’s and threes and chase one another through lots of our trees.

They flitter they flutter like a ballerina’s dance and go forwards and backwards doing THEIR dance.

They live with abandon and keep moving along but wait when they hit water are they finally gone?

Me thinks no as before you can say bye here they come again for a second fly by.

They fly in twos low and high but some take a break in the bushes close by.

Enjoy them my people as their time is so short, so salute them as they fly by in groups as if on parade.

Salute them again as they wave goodbye as sadly they know when its their time to die.

– Peter Milburn

