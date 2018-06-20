Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Andrew Fredrick trial begins in Grand Court

June 20, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
The trial for a man accused of beating up a party-goer in Cayman Brac is underway in Grand Court.

Andrew Lopez Fredrick is accused of punching a man and breaking his jaw. He faces charges of causing grievous bodily harm and inflicting bodily harm. The charges stem from an incident in February.

Prosecutors told the jury they intend to prove Mr. Lopez Fredrick was at a yard party in the Brac when the driver of a nearby car nearly hit another person. It’s alleged the driver of the vehicle exited the car and an altercation ensued.

Prosecutors said Mr Lopez Fredrick attacked the man after the driver allegedly insulted his mother. The prosecution started interview witnesses. The trial is expected to last three days.

