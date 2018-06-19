Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Basketball: Ebanks double-double nets Lady Warriors game one of CIBA Finals

June 19, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Courtisha Ebanks scored 18 points while grabbing 11 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks as the Tribe Tattoo Lady Warriors defeated the National Cement Islanders 55–46 Sunday (17 June) to take game one of Cayman Islands Basketball Association Women’s Finals.

“Our victory will teach us for Tuesday, it feels good to have won this first game. I think we are very prepared.”

Ebanks, who sports a protective mask after breaking her nose says it’s been a difficult adjustment.

“It’s frustrating. I’m getting used to the mask but I think next game will be better. I’ll make a few more adjustments.

The Lady Warriors also saw strong performances from both Hannah Parchment with 16 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks and Michal Segal with 13 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals. In the loss, the Islanders were led by Oniessha Cayasso with 19 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks while Scimone Campbell-Chin pitched in with a double-double of her own netting 12 points, 14 rebounds with 6 steals and 2 blocks.

Game two goes Tuesday (19 June) starting at 6:30pm at the Arts & Recreation Centre in Camana Bay. A win for the Lady Warriors would give them their fourth straight CIBA Women’s title.

 
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

