Basketball: Ebanks double-double nets Lady Warriors game one of CIBA Finals

Courtisha Ebanks scored 18 points while grabbing 11 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks as the Tribe Tattoo Lady Warriors defeated the National Cement Islanders 55–46 Sunday (17 June) to take game one of Cayman Islands Basketball Association Women’s Finals.

“Our victory will teach us for Tuesday, it feels good to have won this first game. I think we are very prepared.”

Ebanks, who sports a protective mask after breaking her nose says it’s been a difficult adjustment.

“It’s frustrating. I’m getting used to the mask but I think next game will be better. I’ll make a few more adjustments.

The Lady Warriors also saw strong performances from both Hannah Parchment with 16 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks and Michal Segal with 13 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals. In the loss, the Islanders were led by Oniessha Cayasso with 19 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks while Scimone Campbell-Chin pitched in with a double-double of her own netting 12 points, 14 rebounds with 6 steals and 2 blocks.

Game two goes Tuesday (19 June) starting at 6:30pm at the Arts & Recreation Centre in Camana Bay. A win for the Lady Warriors would give them their fourth straight CIBA Women’s title.

