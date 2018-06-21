Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Bermudan MP weighs in on Cayman’s push for constitutional changes

June 20, 2018
One Bermudan Member of Parliament said the Constitutional changes Cayman is seeking may not have the desired impact when it comes to the Cayman-UK relationship.

Bermuda Devonshire East MP Thomas Famous said Constitutional changes in his home country doesn’t mean that the UK cannot pass down changes against their will and warns Cayman can be in that position as well.

“We are still being threatened by the UK Parliament and House of Lords what I would say to the people of the Cayman is even if you are able to achieve the same level of Constitutional change you will still be threatened with being dictated by a Parliament 5000 miles away,” said Mr. Famous.

Mr. Famous will join George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan on Cayman Crosstalk Thursday (21 June) morning on Rooster 101.9 F.M. to discuss this topic further.

