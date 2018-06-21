Collision slows morning commute

A two-car smash made the morning commute a bit longer for those of you heading into George Town Wednesday morning (20 June).

The crash happened at the intersection of Smith Road and Huldah Avenue.

The Cayman Islands Fire Service and Royal Cayman Islands Police Service were on the scene.

Traffic coming into George Town was backed up on Bobby Thompson Way to the Linford Pierson Highway.

We reached out to police but did not receive details on the incident.

