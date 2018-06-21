Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Builder’s Expo 2018
Bracket Challenge
//cayman27.ky/wp-content/uploads/sites/7/2018/06/img_1893.mov
News

Collision slows morning commute

June 20, 2018
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

 

A two-car smash made the morning commute a bit longer for those of you heading into George Town Wednesday morning (20 June).

The crash happened at the intersection of Smith Road and Huldah Avenue.

The Cayman Islands Fire Service and Royal Cayman Islands Police Service were on the scene.

Traffic coming into George Town was backed up on Bobby Thompson Way to the Linford Pierson Highway.

We reached out to police but did not receive details on the incident.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – June
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: